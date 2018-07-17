South Korea slashes jobs outlook, downgrades growth forecast

By YOUKYUNG LEE
AP Business Writer
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea's government dramatically cut its outlook on the job market while slightly lowering its growth forecast Wednesday, boding ill for President Moon Jae-in's jobs-first agenda.
The Finance Ministry said South Korea's economy will create a mere 180,000 jobs this year, down from the 320,000 jobs it forecast in December and the lowest annual increase in years.
"If we do not make efforts to solve the current situation, difficulties in growth and jobs will continue," the ministry said in a statement.
It announced a set of measures to help generate jobs and raise income for the poor as low-income and elderly people were hit harder by the sluggish job market. That includes increasing benefits, welfare and jobs for senior citizens, expanding unemployment benefits and giving more stipends to young people who are looking for their first job.
The official growth forecast was lowered to 2.9 percent for this year, compared with its December forecast of a 3.0 percent expansion.
The diminished outlooks were widely expected since the ministry's earlier forecasts were seen as too optimistic.
Monthly jobs reports have shown that since February, the country added slightly more than 100,000 new jobs each month over a year earlier. In June, South Korea added 106,000 jobs over a year ago, compared with the 302,000 jobs added in June 2017.
The government partly blamed the shrinking population for the somber job market. Economists said they showed the economy is expanding without adding many jobs.
Slashing its employment outlook nearly by half could hurt Moon, who has been enjoying high approval ratings thanks to his administration's diplomacy toward North Korea.
Moon's economic policies have centered on increasing income and creating jobs, but the decline of labor-intensive industries like auto manufacturing and shipbuilding has hindered those efforts.
The best performing industry, semiconductor manufacturing, has thrived thanks to strong global demand for high-performing smartphones and data centers but is highly automated and tends to create few jobs.
"We are getting closer to a world where we need microchips but we don't need humans," said Chung Chang-won, an analyst at Nomura Securities.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to RussiaMore >>
Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to RussiaMore >>
Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.More >>
Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.More >>
President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.More >>
President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.More >>
President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.More >>
President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.More >>
President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."More >>
President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."More >>
Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyersMore >>
Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyersMore >>
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organizationMore >>
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organizationMore >>