D.C. hosts All-Star Game for first time since 1969

The All-Star Game: an annual tradition, but for host cities, it may only come around once every two or three decades.

Washington, D.C. was the site of the mid-summer classic for the first time since 1969, and area fans did not let the experience slip away.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. I couldn't pass it up. That's why I had to get tickets for today and come check out the fans here early," said one fan.

"Paid whatever we had to, coming here to the Fan Fest. We went to the Home Run Derby last night. It's been a blast," said another fan.

John Wilner is from the D.C. area. He intended to see the last All-Star Game here 49 years ago.

"I was 14 years old in 69. I was supposed to go to the game. My father took me to the game - we sat in the car for two hours while it was raining. They canceled the game, postponed it until the next day, and he couldn't get off, so I couldn't go to that game," said Wilner.

He got another shot Tuesday night. He was part of a sold-out crowd at Nationals Park, featuring fans young and old.

"I'm just hoping to see some big plays and some dingers all the way out of Nats Park," said one young fan. "When they go out of Nats Park, they're fun to watch."

"It's going to be really interesting to see how everyone does at Nationals Park," said another young fan. "It's not their home town, but for Max and Bryce, it's their home town, so they can pull off some big plays."

Some come eager to share the experience with the fan beside them, while others bring sons, daughters, and grandchildren, with the number one goal of making an unforgettable memory.

"Probably spending four days doing what we both enjoy probably most in our lives, other than family," said Wilner.

"I can't imagine not doing this. I think it's a great experience and they'll remember this forever," said a fan.

The next All-Star Game will be held in Cleveland in 2019.

