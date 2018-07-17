WWII veteran and wife share 7 decades of memories

Doris and Junie Oakley just turned 95 and 94 years old (Source: NBC12)

A Sandston husband and wife are both celebrating milestones this month. Doris and Junie Oakley just turned 95 and 94 years old respectively.

Aside from their birthdays, the two share seven decades of memories. The most recent moments are spent in their living room, watching TV - more often than not, sports.

"I like football," Junie said. "But we like all sports, too."

Doris says she's tried a lot in life, but to say the two have been through "a lot" is an understatement.

They both grew up in the same area off of Nine Mile Road.

"We grew up riding bikes together," Junie explained.

The two have since traded those wheels for a different mode of transportation: wheelchairs and walkers.

Junie is a World War II veteran.

"I wrote him letters every day," Doris said.

Junie went on nearly 30 vacations as an insurance agency's top salesman. Doris went on all but one trip.

The two had one son. They watched him grow up, but sadly they outlived him. They've watched many of their friends and family pass on, too.

They still have Crystal, the niece they raised.

"She is the reason I do what I can," Doris said.

Crystal says people just couldn't stop dropping off cakes to celebrate the two lovebirds milestone. Doris celebrated her birthday on July 3, and Junie nine days later.

The two couldn't be more different. Doris gets bored easily and likes to keep her mind busy.

"She's feisty," Crystal said.

Crystal admits her uncle Junie has always been a man of few words.

They say the secret to a long a healthy life spanning 16 presidencies - and a long happy marriage - is letting faith guide you and doing unto others as you'd want done to you.

"Prayer is a huge part of my life," Doris said while holding Junie's hand. "As you get older, you realize the Lord is what gets you through everything."

