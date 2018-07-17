Man with liver cancer sleeping on makeshift bed gets new mattress

Megan Lorraine Metzger went missing in Pamplin, Virginia. Police say she may need medical attention.More >>
The inspector reported seeing a cook reach into a pot of stew with their bare hands, pick up a piece of beef, and put it in their mouth for tasting.More >>
Alcohol and Beverage Control officials say Club Infuzion voluntarily surrendered its liquor license Thursday. It's the same club where four people were shot in the parking lot earlier this month.More >>
There have been hundreds of fires involving Kia and parent-company Hyundai vehicles. One of those near-death fires happened in Central Virginia.More >>
Robert Whiting, Jr. has liver cancer and sleeps on a makeshift mattress. He called 12 On Your Side for help, and he got a new mattress thanks to the generosity of others.More >>
"As a consumer, I feel that we have gotten the short end of the stick,” said Toni Burrell.More >>
Janet Bourne hired a company to get rid of bats in her attic. Now she wants her money back and payment for damage to her houseMore >>
Sally Matchett went to an in-network hospital, but she says the ER doctor was in a group not covered by her insurance.More >>
Wenk is accused of fleecing dozens of people out of more than $750,000 under a fraudulent mortgage scheme.More >>
The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District is on scene of a boat dock emergency at Table Rock Lake in Stone County near Branson.More >>
An amphibious boat crash at Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri appears to be a "mass casualty incident", officials in the region said Thursday.More >>
