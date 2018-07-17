Missing Richmond woman last seen in 2006

This week Crime Stoppers needs the public's help in solving a missing person case that was reported in 2006, in the City of Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department needs your help in solving a case that went cold. Back in March of 2006, Doris Brown was reported missing by her sister.

The family has shared with detectives over the years many of the stories they have heard about her disappearance.

The police department and the family are still reaching out to the community for her safe return.

She is five-feet-six-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and is now 47 years of age.

If you have information about this or any unsolved crime or fugitive wanted in the Metro Richmond Area, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

