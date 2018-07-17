Strasburg to start 1st game after All-Star break for Nats - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Strasburg to start 1st game after All-Star break for Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) - Stephen Strasburg will come off the disabled list and start for the Washington Nationals in their first game after the All-Star break.

Manager Dave Martinez says Tuesday the team also hopes to get back first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and closer Sean Doolittle against NL East rival Atlanta.

The Nationals host the Braves for a three-game series beginning Friday.

Strasburg is 6-6 this season with a 3.46 ERA in only 13 starts. He has struck out 95 and walked 19 in 80 2/3 innings.

The right-hander has been on the disabled list since June 10 with inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

Zimmerman has been sidelined since May 10 with a strained side muscle.

Doolittle had to give up his spot in the All-Star Game after hurting his left foot by tripping over a mound. He hasn't pitched since July 6. The lefty has a 1.45 ERA and has converted 22 of 23 save opportunities this season.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

