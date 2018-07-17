Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 18 8 .692 -
Princeton (Rays) 18 8 .692 -
Danville (Braves) 15 11 .577 3
Pulaski (Yankees) 11 16 .407
Burlington (Royals) 6 21 .222 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 16 8 .667 -
Kingsport (Mets) 14 11 .560
Bristol (Pirates) 12 14 .462 5
Johnson City (Cardinals) 9 15 .375 7
Greeneville (Astros) 9 16 .360

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

