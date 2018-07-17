Former Kmart could become an off-track betting site - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Former Kmart could become an off-track betting site

By Kendall Davis, Reporter
Connect
Colonial Downs considering buying former Kmart building. (Source NBC12) Colonial Downs considering buying former Kmart building. (Source NBC12)
A rendering shows what the facility could look like. (Source: McGuireWoods Consulting) A rendering shows what the facility could look like. (Source: McGuireWoods Consulting)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Colonial Downs is considering buying a former Kmart building in South Richmond and transforming it into a betting site with slot-like gambling machines, according to a spokesman for the owners of the New Kent County horse racing track.

Colonial Downs has secured an option to buy the 140,000-square-foot building at 6807 Midlothian Turnpike, but the sale could depend on whether Colonial Downs wins state and local approvals to install hundreds of historical horse racing machines in the former big-box store.

On Monday, the group released rendering of what the site could look like: 

They are awaiting the July 31 State Racing Commission meeting where a public hearing will be held regarding the proposal. 

Further rules and regulations are expected to come out of that meeting as well which they are anticipating.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Business NewsRichmond Business NewsMore>>

  • Former Kmart could become an off-track betting site

    Former Kmart could become an off-track betting site

    Monday, July 30 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-07-30 19:27:31 GMT
    Colonial Downs considering buying former Kmart building. (Source NBC12)Colonial Downs considering buying former Kmart building. (Source NBC12)

    Colonial Downs is considering buying a former Kmart building in South Richmond and transforming it into a betting site with slot-like gambling machines, according to a spokesman.

    More >>

    Colonial Downs is considering buying a former Kmart building in South Richmond and transforming it into a betting site with slot-like gambling machines, according to a spokesman.

    More >>

  • Tax free weekend kicks off Aug. 3

    Tax free weekend kicks off Aug. 3

    Monday, July 30 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-07-30 17:28:10 GMT
    Many back-to-school items will be tax free Aug. 3-5. (Source: file photo)Many back-to-school items will be tax free Aug. 3-5. (Source: file photo)
    Many back-to-school items will be tax free Aug. 3-5. (Source: file photo)Many back-to-school items will be tax free Aug. 3-5. (Source: file photo)

    The three-day sales tax holiday in Virginia starts on Friday, Aug. 3 and ends on Sunday, Aug. 5.

    More >>

    The three-day sales tax holiday in Virginia starts on Friday, Aug. 3 and ends on Sunday, Aug. 5.

    More >>

  • Panera, Chipotle coming to Hanover Square shopping center

    Panera, Chipotle coming to Hanover Square shopping center

    Thursday, June 28 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-06-28 16:51:43 GMT
    An artists rendering shows what the new building will look like when it's completed. (Source: Brixmor)An artists rendering shows what the new building will look like when it's completed. (Source: Brixmor)
    An artists rendering shows what the new building will look like when it's completed. (Source: Brixmor)An artists rendering shows what the new building will look like when it's completed. (Source: Brixmor)

    Construction is underway on a new building at Hanover Square on Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville that will house two new restaurants. 

    More >>

    Construction is underway on a new building at Hanover Square on Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville that will house two new restaurants. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly