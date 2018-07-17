Former Kmart could become an off-track betting site

A rendering shows what the facility could look like. (Source: McGuireWoods Consulting)

Colonial Downs is considering buying a former Kmart building in South Richmond and transforming it into a betting site with slot-like gambling machines, according to a spokesman for the owners of the New Kent County horse racing track.

Colonial Downs has secured an option to buy the 140,000-square-foot building at 6807 Midlothian Turnpike, but the sale could depend on whether Colonial Downs wins state and local approvals to install hundreds of historical horse racing machines in the former big-box store.

On Monday, the group released rendering of what the site could look like:

They are awaiting the July 31 State Racing Commission meeting where a public hearing will be held regarding the proposal.

Further rules and regulations are expected to come out of that meeting as well which they are anticipating.

