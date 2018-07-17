Former Kmart could become an off-track betting site

Anchor for NBC12 News First at 4 and Fox News at 10.More >>
Colonial Downs is considering buying a former Kmart building in South Richmond and transforming it into a betting site with slot-like gambling machines, according to a spokesman.More >>
The three-day sales tax holiday in Virginia starts on Friday, Aug. 3 and ends on Sunday, Aug. 5.More >>
Construction is underway on a new building at Hanover Square on Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville that will house two new restaurants.More >>
The store announced on social media last week that all its stores will close for good on Friday, June 29.More >>
Northrop Grumman announced this week that it is laying off 348 workers in Chester after the state ended a contract with the company.More >>
