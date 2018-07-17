Richmond Symphony Orchestra member arrested, faces drug charges

A Clarinetist with the Richmond Symphony Orchestra faces drug charges following his arrest this month.

Jared Lee Davis was booked at Henrico’s East Jail July 6, and charged with possession with intent to sell schedule I or II drugs, possession of schedule III drugs, and distribution of schedule I or II drugs.

A spokesman for Henrico Police said this is part of an ongoing investigation, and couldn't provide more details.

According to Davis’s Symphony biography, he joined the orchestra as an Assistant Principal/Second/E-flat Clarinetist in 2004 after completing his M.M. at Northwestern University.

Henrico Police say Davis's arrest is part of an ongoing investigation, and didn't release more details. A spokesman for Richmond Symphony Orchestra said, "We're aware of the situation and are following the events as they proceed." #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/t5bjBKsmeu — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) July 17, 2018

“We're aware of the situation and are following the events as they proceed," said spokesman Scott Dodson Tuesday evening.

Davis has performed with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Virginia Opera, Virginia Symphony Orchestra, North Carolina Symphony, New Hampshire Music Festival, and the Williamsburg Symphonia.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12