Richmond Symphony Orchestra member arrested, faces drug charges - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond Symphony Orchestra member arrested, faces drug charges

By Karina Bolster, Reporter
Connect
Jared Davis faces drug charges following his arrest July 6 (Source: Henrico County Jail) Jared Davis faces drug charges following his arrest July 6 (Source: Henrico County Jail)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A Clarinetist with the Richmond Symphony Orchestra faces drug charges following his arrest this month.

Jared Lee Davis was booked at Henrico’s East Jail July 6, and charged with possession with intent to sell schedule I or II drugs, possession of schedule III drugs, and distribution of schedule I or II drugs.

A spokesman for Henrico Police said this is part of an ongoing investigation, and couldn't provide more details.

According to Davis’s Symphony biography, he joined the orchestra as an Assistant Principal/Second/E-flat Clarinetist in 2004 after completing his M.M. at Northwestern University.

“We're aware of the situation and are following the events as they proceed," said spokesman Scott Dodson Tuesday evening.

Davis has performed with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Virginia Opera, Virginia Symphony Orchestra, North Carolina Symphony, New Hampshire Music Festival, and the Williamsburg Symphonia.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly