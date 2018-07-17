Rainbow pride flag painted on Richmond street

A pride flag now graces a section of West Marshall Street at Altamont Avenue. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond Triangle Players is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a colorful addition to Scott's Addition.

A pride flag now graces a section of West Marshall Street at Altamont Avenue.

The Theater, that puts on LGBTQ productions approached the city of Richmond about the project and says city council and the mayor were immediately on board.

"It makes me feel really great that our community is at a place where we can do this and everyone can be proud of it," said Philip Crosby, the executive director for the Richmond Triangle Players.

The Richmond Triangle Players will also have a party this weekend to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12