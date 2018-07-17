Police: Suspect robbed same Family Dollar four times

Richmond Police are looking for the man who they say robbed the same Family Dollar four times this month.

The robberies happened on July 1 around 2 p.m., July 2 around 4 p.m., July 10 around 11:30 a.m. and July 15 around 12:19 a.m. at the store at 7 East 16th Street.

Police say in the most recent robbery, the suspect entered the store, handed a bag and a note demanding money to the cashier, then left with the money. He was last seen heading toward Jefferson Davis Highway on foot.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who is described as a black male with a mustache, wearing a brown plaid button-down shirt, a Washington Nationals baseball hat, and black pants.

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you can help.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12