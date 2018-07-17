Sheriff: Wanted people may be traveling to VA Beach

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people wanted for grand larceny in the county.

The suspects are 30-year-old Eric Anthony Scruggs and 29-year-old Samantha Yvonne Harris. Both are wanted for breaking and entering and grand larceny. Scruggs is also wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They were last seen in Appomattox on July 6. Investigators say they may be trying to get to Virginia Beach, but they did not have a vehicle or phones.

Call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 if you have any information that can help.

