Sheriff: Wanted people may be traveling to VA Beach

CAMPBELL, VA

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people wanted for grand larceny in the county.

The suspects are 30-year-old Eric Anthony Scruggs and 29-year-old Samantha Yvonne Harris. Both are wanted for breaking and entering and grand larceny. Scruggs is also wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They were last seen in Appomattox on July 6. Investigators say they may be trying to get to Virginia Beach, but they did not have a vehicle or phones.

Call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 if you have any information that can help.

