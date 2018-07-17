New dine-in movie theater coming to Chester

The new Cinema Cafe complex, located off Route 301 in the Bermuda Crossing Shopping Center, is slated to break ground on construction this fall for an opening in 2019. (Source: Cinema Cafe)

A new dine-in movie theater is coming to Chester, VA. The new Cinema Cafe complex, located off Route 301 in the Bermuda Crossing Shopping Center, is slated to break ground on construction this fall for an opening in 2019.

The new location will boast nine full-service auditoriums with handcrafted American favorites like burgers and pizza; beer, wine and cocktails; and other movie must-haves like popcorn and candy all served at your seat by waitstaff.

Auditoriums will showcase large wall-to-wall digital high definition screens, enhanced Dolby digital sound, luxury leather recliner seating with swivel tables, extra wide space between rows for maximum comfort, and one auditorium with premier large-format experience, ensuring the high quality viewing experience guests have come to expect from Cinema Cafe.

The new theater will be 45,000 square feet in size and have 1,400 seats.

Guests will be able to order food and drinks from an extensive menu in the theater with a server who waits on them throughout the film with ninja-like stealth.

The free-standing establishment will also feature a spacious bar and lounge located in the lobby, which will provide guests a hangout before and after the movie where they can enjoy one of the twenty different beers on tap or a signature cocktail.

The Chester location will be Cinema Cafe’s sixth location in Virginia and is much larger than the original Virginia Beach twin-plex that John and Debbie Walker opened thirty-two years ago as of May 2018.

