Mayor Stoney expands five community centers hours

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Ke'Asia Adkins was found in the woods not far from her home days after her disappearance. Her cousin, Anton Coleman, is charged with her murder.More >>
Ke'Asia Adkins was found in the woods not far from her home days after her disappearance. Her cousin, Anton Coleman, is charged with her murder.More >>
A new dine-in movie theater is coming to Chester, VA.More >>
A new dine-in movie theater is coming to Chester, VA.More >>
A local laundromat owner is hoping someone may be able to identify a victim in order to allow Richmond police to investigate a theft.More >>
A local laundromat owner is hoping someone may be able to identify a victim in order to allow Richmond police to investigate a theft.More >>
Some old industrial devices causes a bomb scare Thursday morning at Midlothian Station.More >>
Some old industrial devices causes a bomb scare Thursday morning at Midlothian Station.More >>
The 95 bodies appear to be male and were most likely part of a convict labor camp.More >>
The 95 bodies appear to be male and were most likely part of a convict labor camp.More >>
An aunt is taking legal action against her nephew because she said there was no agreement to split the money, even though her nephew's name was also on the ticket.More >>
An aunt is taking legal action against her nephew because she said there was no agreement to split the money, even though her nephew's name was also on the ticket.More >>
Since investigators had no murder weapon and saw no signs of struggle, initially, their investigation led nowhere. But in February, authorities started to question if the murder was actually a suicide.More >>
Since investigators had no murder weapon and saw no signs of struggle, initially, their investigation led nowhere. But in February, authorities started to question if the murder was actually a suicide.More >>
A woman found a collection of family slides inside an old projector she bought from a Goodwill in north Georgia.More >>
A woman found a collection of family slides inside an old projector she bought from a Goodwill in north Georgia.More >>
The director of the 911 call center says dispatchers were overwhelmed with up to four times the normal amount of calls, most of them fireworks complaints.More >>
The director of the 911 call center says dispatchers were overwhelmed with up to four times the normal amount of calls, most of them fireworks complaints.More >>
The victim, who doesn’t have health insurance, is now trying to raise money for emergency plastic surgery.More >>
The victim, who doesn’t have health insurance, is now trying to raise money for emergency plastic surgery.More >>
The shoe that people either love or hate has styles available for weddings and other occasions aside from going to the beach.More >>
The shoe that people either love or hate has styles available for weddings and other occasions aside from going to the beach.More >>
Obama to deliver Mandela address in likely rebuke to Trump, promoting values now under threat.More >>
Obama to deliver Mandela address in likely rebuke to Trump, promoting values now under threat.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of several medicines containing the active ingredient valsartan.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of several medicines containing the active ingredient valsartan.More >>
Standing alongside Putin, Trump steered clear of any confrontation with the Russian, going so far as to question American intelligence and last week's federal indictments that accused 12 Russians of hacking into Democratic email accounts to hurt Hillary Clinton in 2016.More >>
Standing alongside Putin, Trump steered clear of any confrontation with the Russian, going so far as to question American intelligence and last week's federal indictments that accused 12 Russians of hacking into Democratic email accounts to hurt Hillary Clinton in 2016.More >>