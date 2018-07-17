Henrico Schools offering vaccinations for rising 6th-graders

Rising sixth-graders can get vaccinated at walk-in clinics in July at four Henrico County middle schools.

Henrico County Public Schools’ Department of School Health Services has teamed up with the Henrico Health Department to hold the clinics on July 18 and 25. The clinics will offer students the Tdap vaccine, which can protect against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, as well as the vaccine for HPV, which can protect against cancers caused by human papillomavirus.

In order to be vaccinated, students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If a participating student has health insurance, the accompanying parent or guardian should bring insurance or Medicaid cards.

There is no Henrico residency requirement for the vaccinations and there will be no out-of-pocket costs to participating families. If there is a line, those present when the clinic ends may still receive vaccinations.

Walk-in clinics for Tdap and HPV vaccines:

July 18

9-11 a.m. at Brookland Middle School, 9200 Lydell Drive, Henrico

1-3 p.m. at Holman Middle School, 600 Concourse Blvd., Glen Allen

July 25

9-11 a.m. at John Rolfe Middle School, 6901 Messer Road, Henrico

1-3 p.m. at L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, 6900 Wilkinson Road, Henrico

