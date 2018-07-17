Alleged theft caught on camera; store owner looking for victim

A local laundromat owner is hoping someone may be able to identify a victim in order to allow Richmond police to investigate a theft.

Al Bingenheimer, owner of Neighborhood Laundromat on Strawberry Street, said a frequent patron called him Thursday saying she didn’t feel safe in the laundromat.

“I went back and I watched the surveillance video and what I saw was a customer and her family acting a little erratic and ultimately stealing customer’s [wallet],” Bingenheimer said. “She said they were asking for money and if someone said no to the money they would yell, I can’t believe you won’t feed a child.”

The business has several surveillance cameras inside the building out of caution for situations like this.

According to Bingenheimer, the victim in the crime has not contacted him.

Bingenheimer tried to file a report with Richmond Police, but because of department protocol, he himself was not able to file a report.

"In order for detectives to investigate an incident of theft, they need victims to file a police report," said Chelsea Rarrick, a spokeswoman for RPD. "Detectives urge anyone who believes they have been a victim of larceny to contact the Richmond Police Department."

Bingenheimer hopes someone will be able to identify the victim in this theft so she can come forward and file a police report.

“One of the things I do is try and maintain a safe, clean environment for my customers, and I want to make sure they feel safe,” Bingenheimer said.

In the surveillance video captured Wednesday around 4:15 p.m. you can see the victim set her keys, wallet and cell phone on top of a washer.

“As soon as she looks away [the customer] grabs that [wallet] in that split second and the rest is history,” Bingenheimer said.

This isn’t the first time Bingenheimer has had issues at his laundromat.

In October a man was arrested for petit larceny after he was accused of stealing women’s underwear from a washing machine.

Bingenheimer said he tries to keep his customers as safe as possible, but does want to reminder people of safety measures.

“We still live in a city,” he said. “Even though it’s ‘The Fan’ or the ‘Museum District’ we still have to maintain situational awareness. Keep an eye on what’s going on around you and keep your possessions in hand.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

