Lawmakers warn Trump tariffs threaten local newspapers - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lawmakers warn Trump tariffs threaten local newspapers

By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Members of Congress are warning that newspapers in their home states are in danger of cutting coverage or going out of business if the U.S. maintains recently imposed tariffs on Canadian newsprint.

The Trump administration ordered the tariffs in response to a complaint from a paper producer in Washington state. It argues that Canadian competitors take advantage of government subsidies to sell their product at unfairly low prices.

About a dozen lawmakers spoke out Tuesday against making the tariffs permanent during a United States International Trade Commission hearing.

Newsprint is generally the second-largest expense for local papers. The tariffs have increased prices by 25 to 30 percent.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, says the tariffs are "speeding the decline in an industry that plays an important role in our society."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

