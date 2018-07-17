Usain Bolt to make run at pro soccer in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) - Usain Bolt is making a run at professional soccer in Australia.
The Olympic sprint great has long expressed his love of the game. Since his retirement from track, he has tested himself with Germany's Borussia Dortmund and the Norwegian club Stromsgodset.
Now, at 31, he will try out for six weeks with the Central Coast Mariners starting next month. If all goes well, he could play for a season in Australia's A-League.
Australian agent Tony Rallis said Monday the Mariners and Bolt have a deal in principle, "subject to a couple of benchmarks."
Rallis said the eight-time Olympic gold medalist would have to go through a tryout, and the Football Federation Australia would have to support his salary.
"Once the FFA comes back and says that they'll be part of the process, we're going to the trial," Rallis said.
The agent said the Mariners would guarantee 70 percent of his salary and the FFA would be expected to pay the rest.
"If he's competitive, he will lift our A-League profile," Rallis said. "He will create dreams for young people and he will give the A-League a profile no amount of money can buy. This bloke's an ambitious athlete. The A-League needed a hero and we got superman."
Mariners chief executive Shaun Mielekamp said there is still a lot of work to do, and the tryout is essential in determining the skill of the 6-foot-5 Jamaican.
"It would only be big if he can play and if he can go really, really well," he said. "Because if he comes and he's not up to the level then it actually has a detrimental effect.
"But if he comes and he's as good as our reports are saying that he can be, then that would be very exciting and I'm sure that this stadium would be pretty full every time he put the boots on."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to RussiaMore >>
Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to RussiaMore >>
Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.More >>
Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.More >>
President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.More >>
President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.More >>
President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.More >>
President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.More >>
President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."More >>
President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."More >>
Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyersMore >>
Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyersMore >>
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organizationMore >>
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organizationMore >>