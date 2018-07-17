Bomb squad investigating suspicious material at Chesterfield police station

The materials were put in an evidence locker after a larceny investigation. (Source: NBC12)

A bomb squad is on the scene Tuesday morning at Midlothian Station to check on some suspicious items.

A Chesterfield police officer gathered the items while investigating theft from vehicles in the Foxberry neighborhood.

Some of the items were believed to be part of an explosive device. Among them were wires, electrical tape, pipes and a clicker.

The items were placed in an evidence locker at Midlothian Station, and the Virginia State Police bomb squad responded Tuesday to investigate the material.

There is no immediate threat to the station, but it has been evacuated as a precaution.

VSP bomb squad on scene at Midlo police station. We’re told during a car larceny investigation over night, a bag with suspicious items were found. pic.twitter.com/hHNB2cgYnw — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) July 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12