Gun stolen from locked RPD cruiser

The car was marked and parked on 10th Street when it was broken into. (Source: NBC12)

A gun was stolen from a Richmond police vehicle July 14.

An officer reported the theft at 8:10 p.m. after an unidentified person broke into a marked police cruiser that was locked while parked on 10th Street.

A service weapon was stolen from the vehicle. Police are investigating the incident.

"The number one property crime in the city of Richmond is theft from motor vehicles, and now, unfortunately, the RPD has been victimized as well," Chief Alfred Durham said. "We urge anyone with information to contact detectives."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

