Chesterfield school bus involved in crash

There were no injuries and no students on board. (Source: NBC12)

The crash occurred on Monument Avenue about 9 a.m. (Source: NBC12)

A car crashed into the back of a Chesterfield County school bus Tuesday.

The crash occurred in the 3800 block of Monument Avenue in Richmond around 9 a.m.

The front of the car up to the windshield was wedged under the back of the bus.

Police said there were injuries and no students on board.

