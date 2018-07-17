Apps can provide fun ways to save money

Boosting your savings can actually be a lot of fun with the right app.

It's so easy to overspend, especially in summer, with the kids at home. So if you need some help saving a little more money, these apps will help, and they're fun to use too.

Up first is an app called Win Win Saving. It works by setting up automatic savings in your bank account, which is linked to the app. Then you start playing games with instant cash prizes. The more you save, the bigger the prizes.

Win Win Saving lets you take out your money at any time, and is free for the first two months, then it's $2 a month to keep playing-and saving.

It's critically important for couples to be on the same page on money matters, and an app called Honeyfi makes that a little easier.

The app links your bank accounts, and then you and your partner work as a team to reach your goals.

You can both react to, and comment on transactions, and tweak your budget together. And Honeyfi is free.

Another fun, free one is Tip Yourself. Here's how it works: You set a personal goal for yourself, like working out three times this week.

Then-each time you achieve it, you move a set amount of money from checking into a tip jar, which is really a savings account.

These apps are not only fun to use, but they can help you build some important savings habits over the weeks and months that you use them!

