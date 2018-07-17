It's never too early, or late, to plan for your child's future

There are various expenses associated with each stage of your child's development. (Source: Pixabay)

Whether you just found our you're pregnant or if your child is 10, it's never too late to start planning for their future.

When it comes to thinking about college, simply opening up a 529 or an IRA and looking into the savings benefits of that will benefit your child in the long run.

In the short term, there are many financial needs that come with each stage of your child's development.

At first, you're spending all your money on diapers and maybe daycare. Then, it's school supplies.

Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union said moms tend to make impulse decisions, especially when it comes to spending.

She said it's important to have a plan of budget in place.

"We go into Target for one specific item and then we walk with 20 items," Dale said. "So, really keeping that budget in mind and having a preset idea of spending before you to different areas."

As your child gets older, they're going to be involved in multiple activities like strings or band, football or cheerleading.

There is always a cost associated with all of the those activities - uniforms, equipment, travel.

You want to make sure you're planning for that and have money set aside.

