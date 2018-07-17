What to do before buying a car

Buying a car is a big financial investment, and you certainly don't want to get ripped off.

Experts have some tips for the most important things to do before heading out to buy your new ride.

Unless you're planning on paying for the car in cash, the first thing you should do before ever stepping on a dealer's lot is to check your credit. Your credit score will impact the interest rate you will receive on your car loan. The higher it is, the lower the interest rate will be.

The second thing to remember is to do your research beforehand.

Go online and look at different websites to compare pricing at several dealers. Then, assess your situation to determine whether you want to lease a car or take out a loan to eventually own the car.

Leasing can be the right move for some people because it usually costs less per month.

But, leasing is the same as renting. You're paying someone else for the right to drive the car and you don't own it. In a loan situation, once you pay off the car, you own it outright, even though it may cost more per month until it's paid off.

"Once you understand exactly what you want, have it mapped out before you walk into the dealer," Cherry Dale, of the Virginia Credit Union, said. "The worst thing you can do is walk into a dealer without a plan because they can take advantage of that."

That plan should be written down and should include the exact car your looking for, the price you want and how mush you're willing to pay.

Dale also said it's a great idea to get pre-approved for a car loan from a local bank, because they can offer a lower interest rate that the dealership. You can then use that to negotiate a better deal.

