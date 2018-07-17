First Alert Weather Day: Afternoon/Evening Storms

It's a First Alert Weather Day for a severe storm threat today.

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded its "marginal risk" zone to include all of Central VA:

It's not looking like an outbreak of severe weather but a few big storms are possible.

A few stray storms will likely start popping up at 2pm NORTH and WEST of Richmond.

Here's the high-resolution forecast at 4pm: This is the time frame when we think thunderstorm will be fully underway.

Peak hours in Richmond? 5-7pm.

By 9pm, storms will lose daytime heating, and will likely diminish in intensity.



But as you can see from the forecast model above, strong storms are still possible SE of Richmond from 8-10pm

We'll be tracking these storms through the day here on NBC12!