First Alert Weather Day: Afternoon/Evening Storms

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

It's a First Alert Weather Day for a severe storm threat today.
The Storm Prediction Center has expanded its "marginal risk" zone to include all of Central VA:

It's not looking like an outbreak of severe weather but a few big storms are possible.

A few stray storms will likely start popping up at 2pm NORTH and WEST of Richmond.
Here's the high-resolution forecast at 4pm:  This is the time frame when we think thunderstorm will be fully underway.

Peak hours in Richmond?  5-7pm. 

By 9pm, storms will lose daytime heating, and will likely diminish in intensity.
 

But as you can see from the forecast model above, strong storms are still possible SE of Richmond from 8-10pm

We'll be tracking these storms through the day here on NBC12!

