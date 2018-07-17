Defense contractor Raytheon reaffirms its commitment to UK - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Defense contractor Raytheon reaffirms its commitment to UK

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Spectators watch an Airbus 400M take part in a flying display at the Farnborough Airshow in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Spectators watch an Airbus 400M take part in a flying display at the Farnborough Airshow in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 16, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - U.S.-based defense contractor Raytheon says it remains committed to Britain amid the political turmoil surrounding the country's departure from the European Union.

John Harris, chief executive of Raytheon's international unit, told The Associated Press that the company, whose U.K. roots go back 100 years, sees opportunities for growth even as Britain's negotiations with the bloc drag on. Several other major firms, including Airbus and Jaguar Land Rover, have warned that the lack of certainty over Brexit could force them to leave, taking tens of thousands of jobs with them.

Harris says "we don't see any material negative impact with Brexit."

He says Raytheon, which employs more than 1,600 people in Britain, sees its presence as a "long play. We don't see it as an instantaneous short look."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

