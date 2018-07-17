Man in wheelchair wanted for multiple thefts

The man is accused of three personal property thefts. (Source: Chesterfield police)

Chesterfield County police are looking for a man in a motorized wheelchair who is accused of multiple thefts.

The man is wanted in connection with the theft of Beats headphones from an employee breakroom at Best Buy, items from a woman’s purse at Kirkland’s and a wallet from an employee at a different Best Buy.

The first incident occurred June 15 at the Best Buy at 1560 Kroger Center Boulevard. Surveillance footage captured images of the man in the wheelchair. The Kirkland’s incident occurred later that day at Chesterfield Towne Center, and the victim described interacting with the same man.

The third theft happened June 29 at Best Buy on Southpark Boulevard. Surveillance images showed the same man in the motorized wheelchair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

