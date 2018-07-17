Goldman's Blankfein to retire as CEO, Solomon to take over - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Goldman's Blankfein to retire as CEO, Solomon to take over

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Lloyd Blankfein, Goldman Sachs' chief executive officer and chairman, is announcing his retirement from the investment banking giant after 12 years at the helm.

Goldman said Tuesday that David Solomon, currently the bank's president and chief operating officer, would be Blankfein's successor. The announcement was expected, since Solomon had been moved into the second-in-command roles in recent months.

Blankfein ran Goldman through the financial crisis and Great Recession, presiding over a monumental shift in how investment banking works on Wall Street. While Blankfein navigated Goldman through the meltdown, competitors such as Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns, and Merrill Lynch were bought or went bankrupt.

He will retire on Sept. 30.

Solomon is a long-time Goldman executive. He's also known for being a DJ at parties as a hobby.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Prince Harry, Meghan visit Nelson Mandela exhibition

    Prince Harry, Meghan visit Nelson Mandela exhibition

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-07-17 12:17:08 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-07-17 13:09:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Britain's Prince Harry, right, and his wife Meghan the Duchess of Sussex wave at onlookers as they arrive for their visit to the launch of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, marking the 100th anniversary of anti-apartheid...(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Britain's Prince Harry, right, and his wife Meghan the Duchess of Sussex wave at onlookers as they arrive for their visit to the launch of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, marking the 100th anniversary of anti-apartheid...
    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited an exhibition in London charting the life of Nelson Mandela.More >>
    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited an exhibition in London charting the life of Nelson Mandela.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Author John Irving wins literary peace award

    APNewsBreak: Author John Irving wins literary peace award

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 6:06 AM EDT2018-07-17 10:06:58 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-07-17 13:07:04 GMT
    (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2016 file photo, John Irving speaks at a book discussion for his novel "Avenue of Mysteries" at Coral Gables Congregational Church in Miami. Irving is this year’s winner of a lif...(Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2016 file photo, John Irving speaks at a book discussion for his novel "Avenue of Mysteries" at Coral Gables Congregational Church in Miami. Irving is this year’s winner of a lif...
    The author of novels such as "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules" that examine the complexities of sexual differences and other social issues is this year's winner of a lifetime achievement award.More >>
    The author of novels such as "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules" that examine the complexities of sexual differences and other social issues is this year's winner of a lifetime achievement award.More >>

  • Johnny Depp settles lawsuits involving former managers

    Johnny Depp settles lawsuits involving former managers

    Monday, July 16 2018 7:44 PM EDT2018-07-16 23:44:09 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 8:18 AM EDT2018-07-17 12:18:38 GMT
    Johnny Depp has settled lawsuits with his former business managers that put a spotlight on the actor's spending.More >>
    Johnny Depp has settled lawsuits with his former business managers that put a spotlight on the actor's spending.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly