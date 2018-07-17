Amazon workers strike in Europe to coincide with Prime Day - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Amazon workers strike in Europe to coincide with Prime Day

MADRID (AP) - Amazon workers in Spain and Germany called for strikes Tuesday over salary and working conditions to coincide with the online retailer's global sales event, Prime Day.

The CCOO and CGT workers' unions in Spain said that nearly 80 percent of the workers walked off their positions at Amazon's largest packing and distribution center in the country, located in the outskirts of Madrid. It reported similar numbers on Monday, the first of three days of strike action.

Amazon said the Spanish unions' figures were not accurate because "the majority of the employees had worked and processed clients' petitions."

In a statement, the company says salaries for its more than 2,000 employees in Spain with permanent jobs were competitive and accompanied by benefits.

German union ver.di also called for walkouts Tuesday at several sites in the country, with further strikes expected on Wednesday. Amazon said the majority of employees at its logistics centers was working normally.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Prince Harry, Meghan visit Nelson Mandela exhibition

    Prince Harry, Meghan visit Nelson Mandela exhibition

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-07-17 12:17:08 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-07-17 13:18:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Britain's Prince Harry, right, and his wife Meghan the Duchess of Sussex wave at onlookers as they arrive for their visit to the launch of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, marking the 100th anniversary of anti-apartheid...(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Britain's Prince Harry, right, and his wife Meghan the Duchess of Sussex wave at onlookers as they arrive for their visit to the launch of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, marking the 100th anniversary of anti-apartheid...
    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited an exhibition in London charting the life of Nelson Mandela.More >>
    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited an exhibition in London charting the life of Nelson Mandela.More >>

  • Johnny Depp settles lawsuits involving former managers

    Johnny Depp settles lawsuits involving former managers

    Monday, July 16 2018 7:44 PM EDT2018-07-16 23:44:09 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-07-17 13:18:27 GMT
    Johnny Depp has settled lawsuits with his former business managers that put a spotlight on the actor's spending.More >>
    Johnny Depp has settled lawsuits with his former business managers that put a spotlight on the actor's spending.More >>

  • Box Office Top 20: 'Hotel Transylvania 3' beats 'Skyscraper'

    Box Office Top 20: 'Hotel Transylvania 3' beats 'Skyscraper'

    Monday, July 16 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-07-16 22:12:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-07-17 13:18:25 GMT
    (Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."
    Box Office Top 20: 'Hotel Transylvania 3' beats 'Skyscraper'.More >>
    Box Office Top 20: 'Hotel Transylvania 3' beats 'Skyscraper'.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly