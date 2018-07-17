Alleged drunken driver causes head-on collision on I-95; man suffers serious injuries

VSP reported a woman was driving the wrong way on I-95, which caused the crash. (Source: NBC12)

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash early Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to a call of a car being driven the wrong way on I-95 south.

Tiffani Steele, 24, of Richmond, was traveling north in southbound lane of I-95 south of Chippenham Parkway just before 2 a.m. when her 2017 Nissan Altima was involved in a head-on collision with a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of the Tahoe was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Steele was arrested under suspicion of DUI and taken to Chesterfield Jail. She was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

