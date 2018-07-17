NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 17

Make sure you plan ahead today because the weather has some nasty plans in store for this evening.

What’s Going On?

A Chesterfield police vehicle was stolen and crashed Monday afternoon.

The incident started at a McDonald’s when the suspect jumped in the cruiser and took off.

No one was injured, but the police crash hit two other vehicles during the pursuit.

A 19-year-old suspect was arrested, but his identity has not yet been released.

City leaders want to change Richmond’s high eviction rates.

Richmond is No. 2 nationally for the most evictions.

Mayor Levar Stoney said one in four residents of public housing are facing eviction.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is touring the state to hold discussions about curbing the issue.

A T-shirt is being sold to help fund the name change for Barack Obama Elementary.

Richmond School Board officials chose the new name in June to replace J.E.B. Stuart Elementary.

The goal is to sell 3,000 shirts at $19.95 each.

Superintendent Jason Kamras tweeted to Obama asking what size he needed, but the former president has not yet responded.

A Thing to Know:

Henrico police are warning of an increase in vehicle thefts.

How’s the Weather?

Fine for now, but it could be storming when you get off work.

What Day is It?

Tuesday, July 17 – World Emoji Day

Say What?

A Florida man used a weather balloon to make his suicide look like a murder.

Did You See the Game?

Bryce Harper won the Home Run Derby in dramatic fashion in front of his hometown crowd.

Adoptable Animal(s)

A very pretty girl.

Final Thought:

"To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow." – Audrey Hepburn

