NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 17

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Make sure you plan ahead today because the weather has some nasty plans in store for this evening.

A Chesterfield police vehicle was stolen and crashed Monday afternoon.

  • The incident started at a McDonald’s when the suspect jumped in the cruiser and took off.
  • No one was injured, but the police crash hit two other vehicles during the pursuit.
  • A 19-year-old suspect was arrested, but his identity has not yet been released.

City leaders want to change Richmond’s high eviction rates.

  • Richmond is No. 2 nationally for the most evictions.
  • Mayor Levar Stoney said one in four residents of public housing are facing eviction.
  • Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is touring the state to hold discussions about curbing the issue.

A T-shirt is being sold to help fund the name change for Barack Obama Elementary.

  • Richmond School Board officials chose the new name in June to replace J.E.B. Stuart Elementary.
  • The goal is to sell 3,000 shirts at $19.95 each.
  • Superintendent Jason Kamras tweeted to Obama asking what size he needed, but the former president has not yet responded.

"To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow." – Audrey Hepburn

