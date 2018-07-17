Officers locate missing Colonial Heights child with special needs

Colonial Heights police officers were able to recently locate a missing 5-year-old boy with special needs.

According to the police department, officers responded to the area of Clifton Drive for the missing child.

The boy was located within seven minutes of the call.

Police say there were no signs of any issues as the child was found to be a very active young boy.

On Facebook, the Colonial Heights Police Department posted: "Our hats are off for those members of “A” Squad. Great job and keep it up."

Officers also signed the child and family up for the “Project Life Saver Program.” The program provides police departments the ability to track someone down as long as they are wearing the device.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12