T-shirt to help fund Obama Elementary name change

Concerned about the cost of renaming a school? Well, now you can help.

The Richmond School Board voted in June to rename J.E.B Stuart Elementary for Barack Obama.

The move is expected to cost $26,000, and there’s now a T-shirt for sale to help fund that expense.

Superintendent Jason Kamras tweeted the link to the online store where the shirt can be purchased, and said all proceeds from the sales will go toward funding the renaming of the school.

The shirt is available for $19.95.

The online store says the shirt will be available until July 29. Orders will ship Aug. 6.

A note under the shirt says the goal is to sell 3,000, but the site's goal is listed as 999 with more than 450 already sold.

RVA & beyond, help @RPS_Schools fund the costs associated with the historic renaming of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary to Barack Obama Elementary by purchasing an Obama Elementary t-shirt! All proceeds go to the renaming. @BarackObama, what size do you want? https://t.co/76DPWkpwQW — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) July 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12