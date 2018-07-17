3 displaced in overnight fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

3 displaced in overnight fire

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The fire was quickly extinguished. (Source: NBC12) The fire was quickly extinguished. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Three people were displaced by an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out on Chamberlayne and Hammond avenues.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly