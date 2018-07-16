Richmond #2 in country for evictions; city leaders want change

School officials in Richmond are discussing changes to your child's attendance policy, after several high school seniors missed too many classes to graduate but still received their diplomas.More >>
School officials in Richmond are discussing changes to your child's attendance policy, after several high school seniors missed too many classes to graduate but still received their diplomas.More >>
Mayor Levar Stoney says one out of four people living in public housing faces eviction.More >>
Mayor Levar Stoney says one out of four people living in public housing faces eviction.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
You probably choose a gas station based on price, but a new report says you need to look closely at the pumps, too.More >>
You probably choose a gas station based on price, but a new report says you need to look closely at the pumps, too.More >>
A Powhatan pastry chef made her big debut on the Netflix series “Sugar Rush,” a show that features four baking teams competing through three rounds, racing against the clock for $10,000.More >>
A Powhatan pastry chef made her big debut on the Netflix series “Sugar Rush,” a show that features four baking teams competing through three rounds, racing against the clock for $10,000.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of several medicines containing the active ingredient valsartan.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of several medicines containing the active ingredient valsartan.More >>
Georgia and other southern states will be looking even more closely for speeders next week.More >>
Georgia and other southern states will be looking even more closely for speeders next week.More >>
At least one person was transported to a hospital after a lava explosion near a tour boat off Kapoho on Monday morning, according to Big Island fire officials.More >>
At least one person was transported to a hospital after a lava explosion near a tour boat off Kapoho on Monday morning, according to Big Island fire officials.More >>
The wife of an Alabama state senator has been arrested, Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier confirmed Monday night.More >>
The wife of an Alabama state senator has been arrested, Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier confirmed Monday night.More >>