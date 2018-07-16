Powhatan pastry chef makes Netflix debut

Netflix just premiered a new series called "Sugar Rush," a show that features four baking teams competing through three rounds, racing against the clock for $10,000. One Powhatan pastry chef made her big debut.

“It was a great learning experience. It was a whirlwind and it was a rush," said the owner of Cakes by Favienne, Favienne Roop.

She got the call last year out of the blue, when Netflix contacted her to apply.

"I have no idea why they chose me," said Roop. "They seemed extremely excited about having us on board."

Not knowing what to expect, she took a leap of faith.

"It was kind of surreal...Up to the time where they said 'you’re in, here’s your flight ticket,' I'm like, 'yeah, we’re still not going,'" said Roop. "Not until we got up on stage, I'm like, 'oh, this is real, this is happening.'”

Racing against the clock, she put her years of pastry cooking to the test.

"I wanted to quit, but I didn’t go there to quit. I didn’t go to not do my best. I went to go to prove to myself, my husband, my clients that I'm a bad ass. I can do this,“ said Roop.

That’s what she did.

[SPOILER ALERT]

...Her team propelled itself to the final round. Despite feeling the sting of defeat, the opportunity was still bitter sweet.

“If you live in the should've, could've, would've’s, then you're never going to succeed. You're never going to get any better," said Roop. "You just got to look at it, process it and take your losing experience to build onto the next winning one."

