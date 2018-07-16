Get paid to sleep? Mattress company hiring 'snoozetern'

Mattress Firm is looking for a 'snoozetern' (Source: Mattress Firm)

A mattress company is looking for someone to sleep on the job!

Mattress Firm is looking for a "snoozetern" to be a bed tester, including optimal positions for "Netflix binging, Instagram stalking *ahem* posting, reading, typing, eating…really anything that would be better in bed."

You will also need to post to social accounts to show off how much work you're getting done.

The job requires you to be at the BEDQuarters in Houston, TX starting on Aug. 15.

Hurry - the deadline to apply is July 23.

