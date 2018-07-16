Investigation into weeping Virgin Mary statue continues

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - The Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces continues to investigate a Virgin Mary sculpture in a Hobbs church that appears to be weeping.
The sculpture, which stands in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, has been attracting attention worldwide since visitors first reported the fluid in May.
Bishop Oscar Cantu of the diocese said Friday a sample of the fluid collected from the sculpture was sent for chemical analysis, and it was determined that it was olive oil, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported .
"Some of the witnesses claimed it smelled of roses, so something similar to the oil I bless and consecrate each year that we use for baptism, for confirmations and for ordination of the priests," Cantu said.
That fact doesn't preclude the occurrence from being deemed a church miracle. But an investigation is under way to determine whether there was a natural cause behind the liquid found on the hollow bronze sculpture, Cantu said.
The diocese also examined the interior of the statue and determined nothing irregular, Cantu said.
"There's nothing on the interior that's not supposed to be there, except for cobwebs," he said. "So we took pictures; we examined it."
Cantu was reassigned last week to a diocese in California. His last day in the southern New Mexico diocese is Sept. 28. But he said one of the items remaining on his agenda before he leaves is to take a trip to Hobbs and see the sculpture himself.
___
Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."More >>
President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."More >>
Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyersMore >>
Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyersMore >>
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organizationMore >>
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organizationMore >>
A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her motherMore >>
A 6-year-old girl from El Salvador who became a face of the Trump administration's practice of separating immigrant families at the border has been reunited with her motherMore >>
President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policyMore >>
President Donald Trump's persistence in pursuing friendly ties with Vladimir Putin has highlighted a growing disconnect within his administration over Russia policyMore >>
Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuriesMore >>
Authorities say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dragged for a mile by a suspect fleeing at high speed from a traffic stop has escaped with minor injuriesMore >>
The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
The Justice Department announced charges against 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking offenses during the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsMore >>
President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in BrusselsMore >>