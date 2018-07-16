Fire scorches Henrico apartment building

Fire at apartment on Murano Way (Source: Henrico Fire)

A fire scorched the side of an apartment on Monday in Henrico.

Fire crews arrived at the apartment in the 2900 block of Murano Way, near I-295 and Staples Mill Road, around 2:53 p.m.

They found the fire was burning on the outside of the building as well as inside.

No one was injured in the fire. Extra crews were brought in due to the high temperatures outside.

No word on how many people were displaced at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

