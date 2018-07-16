Funeral arrangements made for victim in Willow Oaks Drive shooting

A victim in a shooting in Richmond last month has died from his injuries, according to police.

The victim, 19-year-old Andrew Hensley, died on July 13.

Police found Hensley in the 5800 block of Willow Oaks Drive around 12:43 a.m. on June 29. Hensley was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The family will hold a funeral service for Hensley on July 21 at 1:00 PM at Manchester High School.

Police are still looking for information on the shooting or any suspects. Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you can help.

