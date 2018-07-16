'Lock it or Lose it': Henrico Police warn of rise in car thefts

Henrico Police are warning residents to lock their vehicles after a rise in car thefts over the last month.

Police say over the last 30 days, thieves have stolen items from 267 vehicles. 60 vehicles were stolen in the same time period - an average of two vehicles stolen per day.

"Residents are encouraged to take simple precautions to protect themselves and their belongings. Keep your vehicle locked at all times, take your keys with you and remove from view any money or valuables that may attract attention," said Police Chief Humberto Cardounel Jr. "In many cases, a thief may steal a vehicle or valuables from inside only if the opportunity presents itself."

Police also warn that you should not leave identification cards or papers in your vehicle, which could lead to the thief also stealing your identity.

