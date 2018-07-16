Harper to bat 6th, Scherzer vs. Sale to start All-Star Game - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Harper to bat 6th, Scherzer vs. Sale to start All-Star Game

(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer, left, and Bryce Harper look on at a baseball press conference to unveil the 2018 MLB All-Star Game logo, in Washington. Thirteen years after Major... (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer, left, and Bryce Harper look on at a baseball press conference to unveil the 2018 MLB All-Star Game logo, in Washington. Thirteen years after Major...

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper will bat sixth for the National League in the All-Star Game in his home ballpark.

Harper is hitting .214 with a .365 on-base percentage, .468 slugging percentage, 23 home runs and 54 RBIs. Despite his hitting struggles, Harper is an All-Star - voted in by fans - for the sixth time in his seven-year major league career.

Nationals teammate Max Scherzer will take the mound for the NL as expected with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saying it's good for baseball and for the country to give him the ball. Scherzer (12-5) has a 2.41 ERA and a league-high 182 strikeouts.

Sale and Scherzer are both making their third All-Star starts, joining 13 other pitchers with that distinction. Sale is starting for the third consecutive time and is the third player to do that, following Lefty Gomez and Robin Roberts. Both made their first All-Star starts with different teams - Sale for the White Sox and Scherzer for the Tigers.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

    'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

    Sunday, July 15 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-07-15 15:48:02 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-07-16 19:43:56 GMT
    (Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."
    "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.More >>
    "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.More >>

  • Yvette Nicole Brown is interim guest host of 'Walking Dead'

    Yvette Nicole Brown is interim guest host of 'Walking Dead'

    Saturday, July 14 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-07-14 15:25:19 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-07-16 19:43:53 GMT
    Yvette Nicole Brown is filling in for Chris Hardwick as host of "The Walking Dead" and "Talking Dead" while AMC Networks reviews sexual-assault allegations against Hardwick.More >>
    Yvette Nicole Brown is filling in for Chris Hardwick as host of "The Walking Dead" and "Talking Dead" while AMC Networks reviews sexual-assault allegations against Hardwick.More >>

  • Rapper buys every seat in house, takes strangers to movies

    Rapper buys every seat in house, takes strangers to movies

    Sunday, July 15 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:47:52 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-07-16 19:43:50 GMT
    A Maine rapper surprised moviegoers with free tickets to a sci-fi satire movie in Portland, Maine.More >>
    A Maine rapper surprised moviegoers with free tickets to a sci-fi satire movie in Portland, Maine.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly