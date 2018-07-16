Teenager crashes stolen Chesterfield police car on Midlothian Turnpike

A viewer photo appears to show the 19-year-old being arrested by police after crashing the cruiser. (Source: Viewer Photo)

The police vehicle was stolen by a 19-year-old. (Source: NBC12)

Chesterfield police on the scene where a stolen police cruiser was crashed. (Source: NBC12)

A 19-year-old stole a Chesterfield police vehicle and crashed it on Midlothian Turnpike Monday.

The incident started with a call for an attempted vehicle theft at McDonald’s in the 5900 block of Hopkins Road.

The suspect in that attempted theft entered a marked police car that had responded to the scene, struck a non-police vehicle and fled.

The stolen police cruiser was seen on northbound Chippenham Parkway. The suspect exited on westbound Midlothian Turnpike while being pursued by officers and lost control of the vehicle in the 9500 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Another non-police vehicle was struck by the fleeing driver.

There were no injuries, and charges are pending.

