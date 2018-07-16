Tractor-trailer overturns on I-295

Two northbound lanes of traffic were closed while police worked the scene. (Source: Virginia State Police)

According to police, the driver of a tractor-trailer, hauling bottled water, attempted to merge into the left center lane at the same time the driver of a pickup was. The vehicles ended up colliding, causing the driver of the tractor-trailer to over-correct and lose control.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a hospital for serious injuries. The pickup driver was not injured.

Charges are currently pending at this time, but it's unclear who will be charged.

