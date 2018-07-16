Henrico police recover 3 stolen vehicles

Henrico police detained two juveniles in connection with several vehicle thefts.

Police responded to Tree Ridge Road and Osborne Turnpike just before midnight Sunday and located the two juveniles who fled in a vehicle and crashed.

Police said the vehicle was stolen and two additional stolen vehicles were recovered.

Officers also determined several vehicles were entered in the Elmshadow area.

