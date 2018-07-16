IMF: World economy likely to grow 3.9 percent this year - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

IMF: World economy likely to grow 3.9 percent this year

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The International Monetary Fund is keeping its forecast for global economic growth unchanged at 3.9 percent this year despite worries about rising trade tensions and higher oil prices. But the lending agency is downgrading the outlook for Europe and Japan.

The IMF now predicts that the economy of the 19-country eurozone will grow 2.2 percent in 2018, down from the 2.4 percent it forecast in April. The fund expects the Japanese economy to expand 1 percent this year, downgrading its 1.2 percent April forecast.

The IMF still expects tax cuts to lift U.S. economic growth to 2.9 percent this year, up from 2.3 percent in 2017.

Citing proliferating trade conflicts, IMF chief economist Maury Obstfeld warned that "the risk of worse outcomes has increased" for the world economy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

    'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

    Sunday, July 15 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-07-15 15:48:02 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-07-16 14:44:08 GMT
    (Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."
    "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.More >>
    "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.More >>

  • Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

    Saturday, July 14 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-07-14 05:14:46 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-07-16 14:44:02 GMT
    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101. (AP Photo/File)Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101. (AP Photo/File)

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.

    More >>

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.

    More >>

  • Lawsuit filed against 'S-Town' podcast creators by estate

    Lawsuit filed against 'S-Town' podcast creators by estate

    Saturday, July 14 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-07-14 21:16:41 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-07-16 14:43:56 GMT
    The estate of the man at the center of the popular "S-Town" podcast is suing the show's creators, saying the podcast exploited details of his private life for financial gain.More >>
    The estate of the man at the center of the popular "S-Town" podcast is suing the show's creators, saying the podcast exploited details of his private life for financial gain.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly