Henrico schools to hold diversity meetings

Three meetings about diversity in the school system will be held this week. (Source: Henrico Schools/Twitter)

Henrico County Schools wants to hear from you on ways to make the school community a place for everyone.

The Department of Equity and Diversity is holding three meetings this month to discuss inclusiveness in the county.

The first meeting is July 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. The meeting focuses on ways to recognize marginalized groups.

For additional information, visit the Henrico County Schools’ website.

Two additional meetings will be held July 18.

The first from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. will discuss multicultural books being considered for middle school and high school courses. The second from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be about creating a religious sensitivity document to help inform school leaders.

All three meetings will be held at the central office on Nine Mile Road.

