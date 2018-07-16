Deadline looms for casinos' sports bet plans before football - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Deadline looms for casinos' sports bet plans before football

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Time is running out for some gambling companies that plan to offer legal sports betting in New Jersey before football season starts.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement has directed the Atlantic City casinos to get their sports betting applications in by the end of the day on Monday.

This also includes plans for internet and mobile sports betting, which no casino in New Jersey has yet been approved to offer.

Casinos that miss the deadline run the risk of not having their sports betting operations tested and approved in time for the start of football season in early September.

So far, two casinos, the Borgata and Ocean Resort, and two horse tracks, Monmouth Park and the Meadowlands, offer sports betting in New Jersey.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

    'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

    Sunday, July 15 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-07-15 15:48:02 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-07-16 14:44:08 GMT
    (Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."
    "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.More >>
    "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.More >>

  • Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101

    Saturday, July 14 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-07-14 05:14:46 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-07-16 14:44:02 GMT
    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101. (AP Photo/File)Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101. (AP Photo/File)

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.

    More >>

    Nancy Sinatra Sr., childhood sweetheart and first wife of Frank Sinatra, has died at 101.

    More >>

  • Lawsuit filed against 'S-Town' podcast creators by estate

    Lawsuit filed against 'S-Town' podcast creators by estate

    Saturday, July 14 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-07-14 21:16:41 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-07-16 14:43:56 GMT
    The estate of the man at the center of the popular "S-Town" podcast is suing the show's creators, saying the podcast exploited details of his private life for financial gain.More >>
    The estate of the man at the center of the popular "S-Town" podcast is suing the show's creators, saying the podcast exploited details of his private life for financial gain.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly