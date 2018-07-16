APNewsBreak: State gets 5 more sports betting applications - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

APNewsBreak: State gets 5 more sports betting applications

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey regulators have received five additional applications from gambling companies seeking to start offering sports betting before football season starts in September.

David Rebuck, director of the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, tells The Associated Press that his agency received two new applications from brick-and-mortar facilities, and three applications for mobile sports betting.

He would not identify the applicants, saying it's up to the companies to identify themselves.

None of the potential licensees, including casinos, racetracks or former tracks immediately responded to requests for comment Monday.

So far, two casinos, the Borgata and Ocean Resort, and two horse tracks, Monmouth Park and the Meadowlands, offer sports betting in New Jersey.

Rebuck says the division has not heard from three potential applicants.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • CNN's Cooper calls Trump's summit performance 'disgraceful'

    CNN's Cooper calls Trump's summit performance 'disgraceful'

    Monday, July 16 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-07-16 20:29:18 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-07-16 22:45:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko). U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018.
    CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper is labeling President Donald Trump's performance at a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin "disgraceful.".More >>
    CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper is labeling President Donald Trump's performance at a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin "disgraceful.".More >>

  • Box Office Top 20: 'Hotel Transylvania 3' beats 'Skyscraper'

    Box Office Top 20: 'Hotel Transylvania 3' beats 'Skyscraper'

    Monday, July 16 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-07-16 22:12:47 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-07-16 22:44:44 GMT
    (Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."(Sony Pictures Animation via AP). This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows a scene from "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."
    Box Office Top 20: 'Hotel Transylvania 3' beats 'Skyscraper'.More >>
    Box Office Top 20: 'Hotel Transylvania 3' beats 'Skyscraper'.More >>

  • Union opens probe into veteran Broadway actor's suicide

    Union opens probe into veteran Broadway actor's suicide

    Monday, July 16 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-07-16 22:12:42 GMT
    Monday, July 16 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-07-16 22:44:39 GMT
    A union has opened an investigation into a veteran Broadway actor's suicide, which happened a week after what his friends say was a grueling, demoralizing rehearsal.More >>
    A union has opened an investigation into a veteran Broadway actor's suicide, which happened a week after what his friends say was a grueling, demoralizing rehearsal.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly