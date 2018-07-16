Newer gas pumps provide better protection against skimming devices

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
You probably choose a gas station based on price, but a new report says you need to look closely at the pumps, too.More >>
You probably choose a gas station based on price, but a new report says you need to look closely at the pumps, too.More >>
A Powhatan pastry chef made her big debut on the Netflix series “Sugar Rush,” a show that features four baking teams competing through three rounds, racing against the clock for $10,000.More >>
A Powhatan pastry chef made her big debut on the Netflix series “Sugar Rush,” a show that features four baking teams competing through three rounds, racing against the clock for $10,000.More >>
A mattress company is looking for someone to sleep on the job!More >>
A mattress company is looking for someone to sleep on the job!More >>
Janet Bourne hired a company to get rid of bats in her attic. Now she wants her money back and payment for damage to her houseMore >>
Janet Bourne hired a company to get rid of bats in her attic. Now she wants her money back and payment for damage to her houseMore >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of several medicines containing the active ingredient valsartan.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of several medicines containing the active ingredient valsartan.More >>
At least one person was transported to a hospital after a lava explosion near a tour boat off Kapoho on Monday morning, according to Big Island fire officials.More >>
At least one person was transported to a hospital after a lava explosion near a tour boat off Kapoho on Monday morning, according to Big Island fire officials.More >>