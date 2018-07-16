Newer gas pumps provide better protection against skimming devices

Protect yourself from skimmers at the gas pump (Source: NBC12)

You probably choose a gas station based on price, but a new report says you need to look closely at the pumps, too.

A new Krebs on Security post says San Antonio, Texas police, investigating more than 100 skimming attacks at gas stations there, found that a certain kind of pump is much more likely to be hit by thieves.

Those investigators found nearly all of those skimming attacks happened at older-model pumps with vertical card readers and flat keypads. Newer pumps are far more secure.

Those new pumps feature horizontal card slots and a raised, metallic keypad - one that looks more like a traditional payphone keypad. They have additional safeguards built into them and will shut down if someone tries to tamper with them.

The metallic keypads are encrypted, unlike the flat ones.

Investigators have not see a single skimming attack on those newer pumps.

Try to choose pumps with the horizontal card slots and raised, metal keypads.

Also, never use a debit card at a gas station - credit cards provide better fraud protection.

